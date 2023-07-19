Owners withdraw plan to build large development near Lake Murray

The Smallwood Cove development had received pushback from some in the community.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Developers have withdrawn plans to bring a massive new development to Lake Murray, a project that had gotten pushback from some residents and local lawmakers.

The attorney for the companies that were behind the Smallwood Cove project sent a letter to Lexington town and county leaders dropping their plans to annex and development the land near the lake. They said a meeting that had been scheduled with leaders for next Monday is also no longer necessary.

Smallwood Cove was an ambitious plan that had been in the works for years to develop 93 acres of land near the lake. The formal plan to create the development had been unveiled in May.

If was set to include 1,100 residential units--including homes, condos, and townhouses--as well as two hotels and a conference center. There was also going to be retail shops.

The Smallwood Cove project was expected to begin construction in the next two years and take about 15 years to build out completely. Private developers had said they planned to invest in excess of $733 million into the project.

But while many residents and community leaders supported the proposal, others expressed concerns. One of the chief complaints was that the plan would bring heavy traffic to the area and make the community more congested.