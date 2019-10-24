KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A Kershaw County deputy is recovering at home after she was hit by an SUV in a school zone. Officers said it happened just after 7:00 a.m. Thursday while deputy Chelsea Cockrell was directing traffic outside Lugoff Elementary School.

"[I] just remember rolling on the ground after being hit by a vehicle," Cockrell said.

Kershaw County Sheriff's Deputy Chelsea Cockrell moves traffic every morning outside Lugoff Elementary, but Monday morning right after 7:00 o'clock, things went wrong.

"I did not see him coming," Cockrell said.

Cockrell was hit by a driver who was on his phone.

It was all caught on dash cam video and you can see the deputy wearing her bright yellow jacket, but still unseen by the distracted driver.

"This could of been a lot worse," Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said.

Boan said his deputy is lucky to have walked away with cuts and bruises.

"People are not willing to compromise convenience for safety, especially for school zones, you know, put your phone away," Boan said. "I'm sure this gentleman will never do this again."

After a few hours in the ER, Cockrell is now recovering at home.

"We got lucky this morning," Cockrell said.

Both Cockrell and Boan said this is a wake up call, for not just the driver, but for everyone.

"In a school zone please pay attention to the flashing lights and the number that's on the sign, and obviously please don't be distracted especially taking your kids to school," Cockrell said.

"Until you have an incident like this is when it opens people's eyes up and that's why we put the post out on our page, that's why we posted the video to get people's attention," Boan said. "That video should get people's attention and let them know this could of been a lot worse."

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of the car has been ticketed for driving too fast for conditions and texting and driving.