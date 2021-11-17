DHEC confirms first South Carolina flu death of current season

The state's health agency says it's important for people to get vaccinated against the flu.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's health agency is confirming the first flu-associated death of the current season.

SCDHEC issued a statement Wednesday for the declaration, saying the person was from the Upstate region. They said the persona died of complications from the flu but did not offer more specifics.

“As we continue to respond to the worst public health crisis in 100 years, it’s important that we all remain as healthy as possible," said Dr. Linda Bell, th State Epidemiologist. "One key step we can take is getting our flu shots.”

Last year, the state had one of lowest seasons in years in terms of flu deaths. Many experts attributed the drop in cases and deaths nationwide to the prevention measures people were already taking to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

SCDHEC said they recommend everyone over the age of 6 months get vaccinated. They say the people most at risk include young children, pregnant women, people 65 and older, and those with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, or heart or lung disease. However, healthy people also can have serious complications from the flu.

“Vaccination is one of the most successful public health interventions in history for reducing disease spread and preventing complications and deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases,” Bell said. “So many generations before us would have given anything to have a flu vaccine. With COVID-19’s prevalence across our state, we must use the vaccines that medical science has afforded us to help prevent illness like the flu.”

“Another reason why it’s important to get your flu shot this year is we don’t want to overwhelm our hospitals, ICUs, and ventilators with both flu and COVID-19 patients,” said Bell.