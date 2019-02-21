COLUMBIA, S.C. — A purse stolen from a car; a TV taken from a home; a business robbed. These cases may seem unlikely but, with a "Top Ten" ranking for most break-ins, South Carolina residents may be wary.

The Palmetto State comes in at at No. 7 for the states with most break-ins across the U.S., according to a study by SafeHome.org.

Per every 100,000 people, South Carolina has a reported 664.7 break-ins —which may seem like a drop in the bucket compared to the more than 1.4 million burglaries reported in the U.S.

Not only are they common, burglaries are costly crime. In 2017, burglary victims lost about $3.4 billion, with an average break-in costing $2,416.

Burglaries seem to be most common in the South thanks to population and weather. South states racked up the highest break-in rate in the U.S. — 44.9 percent. Despite its reputation for crime, New York had least amount of burglaries. While New Mexico, Mississippi and Louisiana had the most.