COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officers and Deputies all around the state have been helping communities around the state, and even hosting virtual story time during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green reads "The Day the Crayons Quit" as part of Lexington County School District One's #ReadOneEmpowerOne challenge.

Sgt. Justin Hartley with the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department reads "Fire Truck Pup" with K-9 Officer Tosca on YouTube.

Sgt. Perez and Sgt. DeStasio with the Blufton Police Department read "Maria Had a little Llama" in Spanish and English.

Saluda County School Resource officers have been assisting schools with delivery of school lunches to the students.