Several Midlands school districts delay Monday class due to weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several Midlands school districts are delaying the start of class Monday morning due to some potential problems from the weather.
Strong to severe storms were expected throughout the region overnight into the early morning hours. The storms also bring the potential of high winds as the system moves in. Gusts could be as high as 40-50 miles an hour around daybreak.
Because of the wind threat, some districts decided to go to a two-hour delay. School buses cannot run in high winds because it could tip the vehicle.
Lexington School District One
Lexington School District Two
Lexington-Richland School District Five
The following districts already had a teacher workday:
Lexington School District Three
Lexington School District Four
Orangeburg School District