Several Midlands school districts delay Monday class due to weather

High winds are expected to be in the area through the early morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several Midlands school districts are delaying the start of class Monday morning due to some potential problems from the weather.

Strong to severe storms were expected throughout the region overnight into the early morning hours. The storms also bring the potential of high winds as the system moves in. Gusts could be as high as 40-50 miles an hour around daybreak.

Because of the wind threat, some districts decided to go to a two-hour delay. School buses cannot run in high winds because it could tip the vehicle.

Lexington School District One

Lexington School District Two

Lexington-Richland School District Five

The following districts already had a teacher workday:

Lexington School District Three

Lexington School District Four