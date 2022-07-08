How you might be able to help limit spread of tick-borne diseases after infestation found in York County

South Carolina's tick surveillance program has identified a large infestation of Asian longhorned ticks in York County. Officials say you might be able to help.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina health officials are asking for the public's help to limit the tick population after an infestation of the insects was found in one county.

Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) say a large population of Asian longhorned ticks are infesting a pasture at a cattle farm in York County, according to South Carolina public health and livestock officials.

These ticks have been identified through South Carolina's tick surveillance program, according to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. This program is a collaborative effort between DHEC, the University of South Carolina Arnold School of Public Health and Clemson University Livestock Poultry Health.

This specific type of tick is light brown in color and very small. According to the release, they can be hard to detect because of their small size and quick movement. While Asian longhorned ticks can feed on any animal, they are most commonly found on livestock, dogs and humans.

“The establishment of the Asian longhorned tick has real animal and human health concerns,” assistant professor of epidemiology in the Arnold School of Public Health and director for the UofSC Laboratory of Vector-Borne and Zoonotic Diseases Dr. Melissa Nolan said in the release. “We are asking the public to send us any ticks they encounter in their everyday lives to help us track and monitor its spread. With local help, I believe we can slow the spread of this tick in our state.”

According to the release, this surveillance will "determine tick species presence, distribution, seasonality, and potential tick-borne disease risks."

To participate in the surveillance project, carefully collect a tick by using gloved hands or tweezers. Ticks can be sent to Laboratory of Vector-Borne and Zoonotic Diseases, 921 Assembly Street #417A Columbia, SC 29201 in a puncture-resistant sealable vial or zippered storage bag.

Additionally, please include:

Your name and phone number

Address of where the tick was collected (if not a street address, provide directions and distances from nearby road intersections)

Date of collection

Indicate if the tick was found on a human or animal and specify the type of animal

State health officials are asking South Carolinians to be mindful of ticks when enjoying time outdoors. To help prevent tick bites:

Use U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, or 2-undecanone.

Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin.

Wear protective clothing tucked in around the ankles and waist.

Shower with soap and shampoo soon after being outdoors.

Keep weeds and tall grass cut and avoid tick-infested places such as grassy and marshy woodland areas when possible.

Stay in the center of paths when hiking or walking through woods.

Check for ticks daily, especially under the arms, in and around the ears, inside the belly button, behind the knees, between the legs, around the waist and on the hairline.

Check pets for ticks daily and treat pets for ticks as recommended by a veterinarian.

Dr. Michael Neault, Director of Clemson University's Livestock Poultry Health Department, encourages animal owners to consult with their veterinarian about approved products to prevent and treat this tick species.

Asian longhorned ticks were first identified in the United States in 2010, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Since then, they have been found in 17 states. In South Carolina, a small number of these ticks were identified in 2020 on shelter dogs in Lancaster and Pickens counties, according to the release.