The frightening ordeal was captured on Ofc. Matthew Curfman's body camera. Tragically, the mother and daughter both died of their injuries at a hospital.

STANLEY, N.C. — An officer with the Stanley Police Department is being hailed as a hero for his bravery after his body camera recorded him running into a burning house to rescue a mother and daughter who were trapped inside.

Tragically, the women, aged 90 years old and 71 years old, later died from their injuries at a hospital.

However, the family of the women, who asked not to be identified, allowed WCNC Charlotte to share the body camera video because they're grateful for Ofc. Matthew Curfman, the police officer who ran inside to pull them out.

The fire happened in the early morning hours of October 30, 2021, off of Summerow Road. Officer Curfman and a volunteer firefighter were the first to arrive.

MORE NEWS: Parents grapple with TikTok challenge promoting school violence

In the body camera video, Officer Curfman is seen kicking in the house's side door.

"Police department! Police department! I got one right here!" Officer Curfman called out. "We got to get that door open!"

The mother and daughter made it all the way to their house's side door, but they collapsed right in front of it, which blocked Curfman from getting inside.

"The smoke [was] about three to four feet off the ground," he said in a later interview. "It was getting worse."

After several more attempts, Curfman finally forced the door open enough for a volunteer firefighter to squeeze in and pull one of the women out.

"Essentially, you're just worried about them," he said. "By going into the house, you know how bad it was, and you just worry about them."

Another firefighter arrived with turnout gear and an oxygen mask, but it was too dark. Officer Curfman, with no oxygen mask, followed him in with his flashlight.

"You try to do what you can," he said. "If that means go harder, you go harder."

Four minutes after he first pulled up, Curfman helped carry the second woman to the front yard.

"The mother, she's actually my grandmother's age," he said. "Essentially just tried to help my grandma."

Stanley police chief Derek Summey honored Curfman with a medal of valor for his quick-thinking and valiant effort with no regard for his safety.

Despite the tragic result, the family of the two women told WCNC Charlotte they were grateful for Officer Curfman's efforts.

"When you get into public safety, you try to help who you can," Officer Curfman said. "Sometimes, it goes tragically, and sometimes it does not."