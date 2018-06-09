Greenville, SC (Greenville News) - Wearing his trademark scrubs and flashing a few dance moves, Greenville dentist Rich Constantine made an appearance Wednesday on Steve Harvey's daytime talk show, "STEVE."

During a segment of about five minutes, Constantine talked about the reaction to his viral video, his marriage and how he's tried to help people with his newfound fame.

In July, he received international attention with his rendition of the "In My Feelings" dance challenge.

Harvey said no one's video was quite as popular as Constantine's "In My Fillings" dance. The video has racked up over 500 million impressions on various social media platforms, Constantine told The Greenville News via email.

The comments on the videos partly drove the social media craze earlier this summer, and Harvey read some of the social media comments on the show.

One woman said, "I found myself looking for his wedding ring, then I remembered that I'm married."

Another woman said: "He's my dentist for real, so I really should not comment. I'm a grandma, but I'm not dead."

Harvey asked Constantine if he was single. He said he had been married to his wife, Trish, for 17 years.

The cameras then focused on Trish Constantine as Harvey asked her how she felt about all of the attention her husband has received from female fans.

"I think it's wonderful that the world gets to see the goofy side that I see every day," Trish Constantine said.

Harvey asked Constantine to talk about how he has managed to turn his newfound fame into something positive.

Constantine said he and his wife both lost a parent to cancer within 10 months of each other. That inspired the launch of their "Smile On Cancer" foundation.

Donations to the foundation go towards cancer-specific organizations for research and for improving the lives of patients and their families, Constantine said.

A significant amount of the proceeds from merchandise sold on DrRichConstantine.com also go to help the foundation, the dentist told Harvey.

Constantine then reached behind a pillow on the sofa where he was seated. He pulled out a white gift box, telling Harvey he had something for him.

"Having spent some time in the South, I've gained an appreciation, as you have, for pocket squares," he said, as Harvey opened the gift.

The pocket square he gave Harvey had "Just Keeping Smiling" above a "Dr. C." logo.

Harvey also had something for Constantine. He gave Constantine his very own "STEVE" scrubs.

Harvey said he created a dance and started doing it on the show last year. It never went viral. Harvey then challenged Constantine to make the dance go viral.

As a part of the challenge, Constantine has to wear the "STEVE" scrubs while shooting the video.

Harvey told the audience to "stay tuned" to see if Constantine fulfills the challenge.

"If he can make it go viral, all I want is credit," Harvey said. "That's all I want."

