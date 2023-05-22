'I'm just one of them lucky ones': 106-year-old recognized as oldest veteran in South Carolina

Buddy Kunkle Sr. served for 3 years in World War II.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — At 106 years old, Buddy Kunkle Sr. can shares the stories of his younger days as an Army veteran.

He was just recognized last week by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster along with county & state Veteran Affairs offices.

“I wanted to go," says Kunkle Jr. when reflecting on his desire to serve.

He was drafted at the height of World War II at 25 years old and was a staff sergeant. He completed 65 missions during his time, tasks he remembers vividly.

“I had a couple of kinda close calls, got my parachute and got to the door, and happened to get the airplane down,” he adds.

One of his memories that really stood out was when a bullet struck his first aid kit located near his chest that saved his life. He says many of his other brothers weren’t so lucky.

“I tell you, it’s rough going through a war, so many of my buddies and everything leave on a different plane and come back in and we would never see them no more. I didn’t think I was gonna make it,” he said.

As he reflects on his years of service, he hopes those coming up will be inspired to fight for our nation.

“I think the Army is good for people."