Camden student wins a special award after volunteering her time

Fifth grader, Bailey Oddie was picked after helping organize the front desk and assisting with Special Olympics

CAMDEN, S.C. — It's a special award for a special student, as the Camden Police Department picked Camden Elementary, 5th grader Bailey Oddie as the "Emerging Leader" at the school.

“I was super happy and super surprised, and, like, I didn’t know what to do or say," Oddie said. "I got up there and my mouth was half open because I didn't know what it was, but it just means a lot.”

The award is a concept Sargent David Morales came up with to thank students who we’re going above and beyond in the classroom.

“We have all these academic awards and we have all this stuff but we actually need something that speaks to the public service,” Morales said.

After seeing her all year in the halls, Morales said he realized she was the perfect winner after her assistance at the Special Olympics and at the front office.

“She's giving what most students won’t give, which is their time and their effort,” Morales said.

“In the front office, I was an ambassador, and I never really realized how much work they do up there, so I kinda liked helping out to take a lot off their shoulders and kinda give back like they do for us,” Oddie said.

Now, her teachers shed some tears and said goodbye as she heads off to middle school next year, but she has a message for the other elementary school students who have the chance to win the award next year.