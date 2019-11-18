CAMDEN, S.C. — South Carolina's oldest active High School football stadium is celebrating a historic milestone this year.

Zemp Stadium has been the home of the Camden Bulldogs since 1929.

Billy Ammons and Jimmy Neal have spent quite a bit of time at Zemp stadium.

The two former coaches have a combined 47 years of experience coaching Camden football.

And they say Zemp Stadium has a special place in their hearts.

"It's a place that I've probably spent more time at then at home probably so it really has a lot of tradition in Camden." Ammons said.

Billy Ammons not only coached at the school for 26 years, but he was also a key part of the school's state championship team in 1964.

He would go on to serve as a Graduate Assistant at Clemson but after two years, he decided it was time to come home.

"I decided that's what i wanted to do was be a head coach so I came back." Ammons said.

Ammons would go on to lead the Bulldogs to the 1990 state championship before retiring in 1998.

Jimmy Neal was a former player under Ammons and he took over for Ammons in 1998. He would go on to guide the Bulldogs to another state championship in 2001.

And as a current Camden resident, Coach Neal says the stadium is a major part of the town.

"We take a lot of pride in it we love this place its been good for us," Coach Neal says. "We've won a lot of big games on it so it's been a big place for a lot of people for a lot of years."

The bulldogs are currently 11-1 this season and will play in the Class 3A State Quarter-finals on Friday.

Coach Ammons is confident the bulldogs will add another banner to Zemp Stadium.

"The community has gotten behind them and Coach Rimpf has done a great job." Ammons says."They are a really good football team and we're hoping they can win it all."