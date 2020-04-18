CHAPIN, S.C. — Chapin High School is doing what they can to honor their 2020 seniors.

Head football coach Justin Gentry saw where a school in Georgia was honoring their students by turning on their stadium lights and he thought they could do it too.

After running it by their principal, Gentry got the OK, "This is the least we can do to give those young people a little bit of hope."

So starting Monday, at 8:20 pm -20:20 military time- all of the athletic field lights will be turned on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.

"I can't reach out and touch them and talk to them and put our hands on them and love up on them but this is a small gesture of what we can do to let them know we care about them and love them," Gentry says.

Chapin Varsity Football To the Class of 2020: this is not what you expected during your seni... or year. You continue to show perseverance, resilience, and flexibility as we navigate through this unprecedented time together.

