Meet Chapin's newest town council member, Vicky Shealy

Shealy will serve the town of Chapin for the remainder of former council woman Kay Hollis' term, until November 2023.

CHAPIN, S.C. — New leadership is knocking on the door of Chapin's town hall chambers. Vicky Shealy, a long-time resident is stepping into a new role.

Tuesday's council meeting was one for the books for Shealy as she was sworn in. She won the seat in the town's special election last week.

She will fill Kay Hollis' seat, who retired in June. The term Shealy will serve will last until November 2023.

News 19 caught up with Shealy to learn what she hopes for the town.

"I'm there to help them, the only female, so I just want to keep this town like it is, cozy and everything, but we also have to expand a little bit, but it's going to be in a good way," Shealy said.

Locals News 19 spoke with Tuesday were across the board. Some wished for someone with newer, more fresh ideas, but others tell me they're friends of Shealy's and know she'll do a great job.

"I'm green, but like I said, I'm willing to learn and voice my opinion and see what goes," Shealy said.

This new town council member explains she plans to keep moving Chapin's small town atmosphere forward.