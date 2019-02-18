BLYTHEWOOD, South Carolina — Trisha’s Trunk at Sandy Level Baptist Church is filled with gently-used clothing for families in need.

"We know there is a need. People have struggles and sometimes have problems affording the things they need," said Anne Branham.

Branham is one of the founders of Tricia's Trunk at the Blythewood Road church.

She said, "We named it Tricia's Trunk because Tricia Goodwin was a dearly loved member of our church. She died of cancer in the summer of 2012."

They started the ministry the following year in 2013, and it continues to grow.

"When they come here (people in need), they still have their dignity. They don't feel like we are looking down on them," said Amy Wrightsman.

Wrightsman is one of the volunteers who spends her time at Tricia's Trunk. She said, "They always feel welcome to come here when they need help."

The ministry offers clothes for men, women and children of all ages.

Branham said, "You do not have to prove an income or a need, if you need clothes, just come and you can get what you need."

"People are very appreciative of the clothes they get. They frequently tell us how blessed they feel that they are able to come and get clothes," said Branham.

But according to Herb Wofford, it is not just about the clothes. He said, "We can not only share clothes with them, but we can share the hurts, the joys that they have. Help to pray that God will meet their needs."

The group does accept clothing donations. There is a drop-off box at the church.

If you are in need of clothes, Tricia's Trunk is open every third Saturday of the month from 9 AM to noon.

The church is located at 408 Blythewood Road in Blythewood.