NEWBERRY, S.C. — Local officials opened up the Clara D. Wertz activity center in Newberry Sunday night and again Monday as a cooling station as residents continue to deal with the impact of this weekend's storm.

According to local officials, the storm impacted over 3,000 homes, displacing residents, knocking out power and closing streets due to downed trees.

The cooling station offered food, drinks and air conditioning, along with showers and cots for those unable to get back into their homes.

The county says they will continue to assess the outages and the high temperatures to determine how long or when the cooling station will reopen.