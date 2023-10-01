Ezekiel Ministries in dire need of mentors for Midlands children

There are over 160 children in Richland and Lexington counties needing an adult mentor in their life.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ezekiel Ministries, a local nonprofit, is in need of your help, more now than ever.

That's because over 160 children, 27 of whom are in need of critical help, need a mentor.

"That's a really important job for us to fill because relationships are the things that guide us through life and there are so many kids in our city that don't have enough people doing that in their lives," Executive Director Josh Whitlock said.

Ezekiel Ministries is looking to recruit more adult mentors to guide young people's lives in the right direction.

Executive Director Josh Whitlock tells News 19 this organization and becoming a mentor has changed his life for the better.

"Either one of them know they've got a standing invitation. One of them just walks right into the house without knocking cause they're just like family now. And it didn't come because I did anything extravagant or extra special," Whitlock said. "I just did what I said I was going to do. I showed up and I didn't quit and I didn't leave. And for that reason we get to have these lifelong relationships that are good. And they have impacted my life just as much as I did theirs."

The matching of mentee to mentor happens based on proximity, personality and preferences. The need comes from a variety of places.

Celebrate our latest match during #NationalMentoringMonth 🥳 We have 27 children on our waiting list that we consider "... Posted by Ezekiel Ministries on Monday, January 9, 2023

"Either helping encourage them in making good friendships, there might be bullying that they've endured and they really want a positive person to raise them up in that way. The child might be in a single family parent household and the mother is looking for an adult male role model in the child's life, that's a common call," Mentoring Director Sally Brown said.

According to Ezekiel Ministries, the commitment is four hours a month and you need to be attending a local church.