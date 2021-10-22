South Carolina school welcomes first woman as assistant football coach

North Central High School in Kershaw County welcomed its first female assistant football coach this season.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A local high school has made history by naming a woman to the coaching staff of its football team.

Maranda McCaskill has been hired as North Central High School's first assistant female football coach. She has specifically been designated to coach the running backs and inside linebackers.

The school, which is located in Kershaw County, welcomed her at the beginning of the season.

The road to coaching, however, was born of a desire to overcome.

McCaskill lost her left eye when she was just two years old from retinoblastoma. Her father was motivated to make sure she lived a normal life. After recovering from cancer she started playing softball and football. Growing up, he told her "don't use that as a crutch."

In high school, she was the only girl on the football team when she began to find her passion for the sport. After playing, she started coaching at age 15. Now, Mccaskill's dreams and aspirations are to coach at the college level or even further.

Head coach Tyronne Drakeford is happy with the decision he made to bring McCaskill onto the team.

"It's been beneficial for the younger kids to get that different view and to respect her as a coach and not just a female," Drakeford said.