Free back-to-school haircuts for children in Orangeburg

The free haircuts on Sunday will be made possible by local barbers in Orangeburg who decided to give back.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELLOREE, S.C. — Free haircuts are being offered to students who are headed back to school in Orangeburg next week. This is made possible through the efforts of local barbers who decided to give back this fall.

“It’s something that I came together with to partnership with Barber Tech with being an alumni. They always taught us due diligence to give back, so I figured why not do that for the kids around the neighborhood," said barber Corey Raines.

Raines, along with fellow barber Akira Pitts, are alumni of the Barber Tech Academy. BTA is a barber shop that trains aspiring barbers in Orangeburg. They say they are using the skills they learned in their schooling to pay it forward to others in the community.

“Some of the biggest things might be a haircut you know for a kid to go back to school with you know so provide an opportunity for them you know to at least give them a fresh look and some clothes and stuff like that," said Raines.

The haircuts are being offered to students K-12. In addition to free haircuts, they are also partnering with BTA to give away school supplies, clothes, and food. They say the biggest reward is getting to see the smiles on the faces of the children afterwards.

“Help someone feel better about their self, it makes me feel good," said Pitts.