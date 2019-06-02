LEXINGTON, S.C. — Town officials with Lexington say the Gibson Pond Dam could reopen in the fall of 2019.

If you live in Lexington, you probably know about Gibson Park. The pond at Gibson Park has a dam but three years ago, the dam was closed because of the October Floods of 2015.

Mayor Steve MacDougall announced in his State of the Town address Monday night the town has submitted plans to get the dam rebuilt to FEMA's standards.

Officials say Lexington is working with the US Army Corps of Engineering, FEMA, and South Carolina DHEC to rebuild the Gibson Pond Dam.

Once FEMA approves the plans, the town says they're hoping to reopen the dam later in the fall of 2019.

Officials also say 75 percent of the public park project will be paid by FEMA and the town will take care of the remaining 25 percent.

Until the plans are finalized, Lexington won't know exactly how much it will cost to rebuild this dam.