ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man's life was saved eight hours after he was trapped inside of a silo in Orangeburg county.

The man who has yet to be identified was trapped inside a silo at Cactus Family farms.

Crews from numerous counties assisted in the rescue that began at 9:30 a.m on Thursday morning, and helped bring the man to safety with a piece of equipment called interlocking grain panels.

"They’re designed for grain bin rescue and they interlock together and when you slide them in place around the patient you lock them around and it holds the grain back" says Bill Staly, director of emergency medical services in Orangeburg county.

"By us putting these panels and putting them around him it allowed us the ability to move that grain and hold the rest of the grain back.

The team credits not only the equipment but the help of multiple rescue crews with the success of the mission.