The Holly Hill Elementary School Beta Club beat students across the state in a COVID vaccine jingle campaign launched by the Department of Education and DHEC.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Beta Club at Holly Hill Elementary School won $10,000 in a statewide song competition, beating students across the state in a COVID-19 vaccine jingle campaign.

The campaign was launched by the South Carolina Department of Education and the Department of Health of Human Services (DHEC) and the challenge was to write a song empowering people to get vaccinated.

“Initially, I came up with a set of words but allowed the kids in order to make the final decision on what we were going to sing," Beta Club advisor Joseph Brown said. "And I just played the music behind it."

The campaign was launched in November and was open to all South Carolina students from kindergarten to 12th grade. For club member Madison Palmer, this win has a greater meaning.

“It feels good to be a grand prize winner because I never got first place when I was in the Beta Club so it feels good to me," said Palmer.

The students who participated in the "Sing It To Win It" competition included Harlem Brown, Bethany Bunch, Aaliyah Dizzley, Kharysma Freeman, Jaiden Gilliard, Ny'Asia Hart, Zackorie Heatley, Lauren Jenkins, Amari Lawton, Phoebe Lupton, Skylar Miller, Madison Palmer, Jermaine Pauling, Haley Robinson, Makayla Rush, Nathaniel Simmons, Telesia Simmons, Chanel Swint, Faith Taplin, Xzavier Summerson, Emma Thornley, Kaleb Thompson, and Da'naya Washington.

The school's Beta Club began in 1998 and students have competed in various academic competitions. In total, they have won 60 state and national awards.

Holly Hill Elementary School's assistant principal Cory McAlhany said the faculty has helped nurture the students in their success.

“Our kids here come from a rural town, oftentimes they get overlooked," he said. "We have good things going here."