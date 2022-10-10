Breast cancer survivors honored in Calhoun County garden

Every year, the Rose Garden Club in St. Matthews arranges a floral display in honor of breast cancer survivors and those who didn't survive.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — A local group in Calhoun County is honoring breast cancer survivors.

According to DHEC, breast cancer was the number one commonly diagnosed cancer among women in the county from 2014-2018.

“Every day I wake up with my eyes, I say thank you Lord for another day," said breast cancer survivor Gladys Mayes.

Every year, the Rose Garden Club in St. Matthews arranges a display with pink pumpkins and the trademark pink ribbon in honor of women like Mayes who are either currently fighting the disease or lost their life to it. The mission is to empower women to get screened.

“When they examined me they found a small lump in my left breast about the size of a green pea," said Mayes.

Mayes was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1979. She was about 45 and found out during her annual physical. After undergoing a biopsy, it was confirmed.

“I just thank the Lord because if it weren’t for the Lord above, I wouldn’t be sitting here because I didn’t have any radiation, no chemo," she said.

Since her diagnosis, she's been taking things day by day. More than 40 years later at the age of 88, she's grateful to be alive.

“I just believe I’m cancer free. I believe that because it’s all gone away and if it appears again, it appears again but I’m not worried about that I’m thinking about right now," said Mayes.

Marvelle Mack was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000. She underwent 35 radiation treatments and the following year, found our she was cancer free. Her message to other women is to get screened early and stay one step ahead.