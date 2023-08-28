New caution light goes up in Elgin after several accidents

Neighbors in the area say they hope the new light works, as it seems like there is an accident on a daily basis.

ELGIN, S.C. — In the last few days, a new caution signal has been installed on US Highway 1 in Elgin after a number of accidents in the area.

“They won’t slow down and I don’t know why,” Elgin resident Kenneth Costilow said. He said he sits on his porch every day watching as drivers zoom by his house and has seen multiple accidents.

“I sit right here and count at least 1,000 cars coming up and down this way, and they will not slow down," Costilow said. "They can’t see around the curb.”

Costilow said he is thrilled to have the new caution light on US-1, and he hopes it will reduce the number of speeding drivers and crashes.

“Every day, there is one up there at Ross Avenue," Costilow said. "I mean, oh man, they don’t know how to drive. They drive too fast and have no respect for other people.”