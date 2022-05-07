Fatal motorcycle crash on Kennerly road

The accident happened around 4pm on July 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash just before rush hour.

According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol the accident happened around 4 pm Tuesday July 5 on Kennerly road near Hopewell Church road.

A 2008 pickup truck was traveling south on Kennerly road when it went to turn left on Hopewell Church road the motorcyclist struck the rear of the truck. After striking the truck the motorcycle went off the road and struck a utility pole.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.