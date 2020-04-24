LEXINGTON, S.C. — Officials across the state and the United States have been looking for ways to help small businesses make it through the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the COVID-19 situation started, non-essential businesses across South Carolina were closed down.

As the pandemic continues, government leaders are being pressured to reopen businesses.

On Friday, folks across the state traveled to Columbia in response to Governor McMaster's order to close non-essential businesses a few weeks ago. Many drove in their vehicle and honked their horns as they drove through Main Street and around the State House.

Some protesters believe small businesses and the economy are suffering with them being closed.

Some people stood on the State House grounds holding signs despite the fact that earlier this week, Governor McMaster lifted a previous order for non-essential businesses to close. Earlier this week, the Governor allowed some of those businesses to reopen, but they have to follow social distancing guidelines.

Although the order was partially lifted, many businesses haven't been able to open their doors because they're still figuring out logistics of paying employees and taking care of rent.

With money running out for Payment Protection Program loans, it's left businesses at a standstill.

Places around the Palmetto State, like the Town of Lexington, are doing what they can to support local businesses.

"We put a million dollars in the bank and said we were going to loan it out to the businesses that were located in the Town of Lexington," said Mayor Steve MacDougall. "So before we did that, we decided to do a survey to find out who's really interested in participating in this program."

Town officials came up with the idea at a meeting on Monday. The money for the loans will come from the hospitality tax. Since road projects are being delayed, the town is able to take that money and use that to help businesses.

Business owners in Lexington are able to participate in the survey so the town can figure out the best way they can help them. So far they've had 26 people reply to the survey.

Lexington hopes the possible loans will be able to help the community thrive and get through the pandemic together.

"Those people that live, not paycheck to paycheck, but they live day to day, those folks needed the money," explained MacDougall. "It's our mantra here in Lexington, if we're going to get something done, we're going to do it ourselves."

The mayor goes on to say, "I hope it really makes our community thrive again like it was before all this happened. We want to make sure that the folks that were in business in the Town of Lexington have a shot in the arm to get back up and going and create the wonderful community that we had before this started."

The Town of Lexington says businesses can participate in the survey by heading to their website. You can find that link here.

Governor Henry McMaster hasn't indicated when the next steps will be taken to reopen more businesses in South Carolina.

