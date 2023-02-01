New retail business, a park expansion, and restaurants coming to Town of Lexington in 2023

New restaurants, businesses, and development coming to the Town of Lexington in the new year.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington is one of the fastest-growing cities in the Midlands, and they have even more growth planned for the new year.

In the last year, Mayor Steve MacDougall says he and the town council have made a lot of changes they are proud of.

"Instead of pointing everyone outside of town, we are now able to put up Wayfinding signage that shows everyone where things are located in Lexington," MacDougall explained. "We finished the North Lake and Harmon Street extension which was our third really big traffic improvement plan. We rewrote... the COMPP, the Comprehensive Plan for the Town of Lexington so that's what kind of businesses you allow to go in certain areas of the town."

Growth can already be seen on Main Street, which will be a big part of what is to come.

"We've got some announced businesses that are coming to an old carpet store that we had over there," MacDougall said.

A hotel is expected to break ground in the first quarter of the new year.

MacDougall adds many new stores and restaurants will be located at the end of Main Street across from Alodia's.

Virginia Hylton Park will also see some expansion, including a new adaptive playground, and a walking trail that will connect it to the local dog park.

The Mayor and small business owners, like Misty Burton, hope all of these additions will have a positive impact on Lexington's downtown.

"I'm just really grateful that our town is putting their resources to work and including small business in that growth," the small business owner said.

Burton owns an artisan and clothing store called Tenfold Collective and has been in the Town of Lexington's downtown since August.

"I think that growth for any small business is just really welcomed and the more people that are coming here for different reasons, the better their chances are of finding us and shopping with us."