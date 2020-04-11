The Cayce woman had car trouble and while out of her vehicle to check, was hit

PELION, S.C. — A Cayce woman is dead after being struck by a car in Pelion.

The accident happened on Monday November 2, a little before 5:00 a.m.

According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Lisa Claudine Fry, 47, of Cayce was struck and killed in the 5800 block of Edmund Highway near Pelion.

She had gotten out of her car, according to officials, because somehow it had become disabled, when she stepped out of her car into the road she was struck by an oncoming car.

She was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital.

The other occupant of Fry’s vehicle and the driver of the other vehicle were uninjured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.