Have you seen this missing bull in Elloree?

ELLOREE, S.C. — Farm owners in Elloree are searching for a missing bull. His name is Peacemaker, and he escaped from a farm in Elloree three weeks ago.

Farm owners say it happened while he was drinking water, got spooked, broke through the gates of the farm and ran off.

“We were getting him acclimated to the area and that’s really to be expected for him to be quite skiddish and nervous. But it was more just a fluke, a moment in time, that I wish we could take back," said farm owner Mary French.

He's a zebu cow, which farm owners say is similar to an antelope, making him a fast runner and very hard to catch.

“There’s been some sightings here in there around the town of Elloree in some fields. A couple of people have tried to catch him but he’s still on the lam," said farm owner Adam Cantrell.

He says people have been keeping a watchful eye out on social media. They've even called a search and rescue team. But all attempts have been unsuccessful.

“He’s really on the run in more of a wild state so it was very hard for anyone or even a few people to try and catch him," said French.

The last time he was spotted was about five days ago near some fields close to the Food Lion distribution center just outside the Elloree town limits.

The longer he's missing, the more concerns are growing about threats to his safety like coyotes, or being hit by passing cars. This is why time is of the essence.

“This is ideal deer hunting time where a hunter will ideally see him so it’s a great time for someone to see him and give him a call but we’re moving into a more worrisome time," said French.

They're asking for the community's help to bring him home.