ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A new offering has arrived at Claflin University just in for the summer.

Today the university held a soft launch for the new farmer's market. Crowds of people packed the field behind the gymnasium to fellowship and pick up their fresh fruits and veggies.

Among the crowd were vendors selling a variety of items. From tomatoes and watermelons to cabbage and sweet tea, visitors had a plethora of choices.

Drexel Ball, vice president of administration at Claflin University, is in charge of the farmer's market and says today's launch is just the beginning.

"This is the first farmer's market of many to come. We think it’s a great idea to have a farmer's market given the nature of a heath issue across the country and the state. The farmers market is here to address those related issues that we have and we're just happy that we’re able to partner with the community to provide opportunities for buying fruits vegetables and just a healthy lifestyle" says Ball.

The new market will officially begin June 13th and go every Thursday from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. and will be running from summer and all the way to fall.

For more stories out of the Orangeburg area be sure to like and follow https://www.facebook.com/Street-Squad-Orangeburg-329335007674099/