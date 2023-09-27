Check out this new frog-centric mural in small town South Carolina

PROSPERITY, S.C. — A new mural in downtown Prosperity is bringing life back in the form of spray painted frogs.



A symbol meaningful to the area is helping them celebrate 150 years this year.



"We used to be named Frog Level. That's a real cool story because when the surveyor was out surveying the location, when he woke up, he wrote in his notes that he woke to being at frog level. And that name stuck for the longest. And it changed to the name of Prosperity after a major fire took place downtown and all the people, and the businesses, the town got together, huddled together and rebuilt the town," Prosperity Mayor Derek Underwood said.



The mayor hopes the artwork creates a trend for more murals downtown, adding more color to the area.