ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Led by the 'One Orangeburg Initiative' Orangeburg county has received a certification from 'AARP' and the 'World Health Organization' designating its commitment as an 'age- friendly' community.

In order to maintain this certification for the next five years the county will have to conduct surveys, listening sessions; create action plans; and implementation of more affordable and appropriate housing and transportation.

"It lays out a plan of improvement for the community" says Kenneth Middleton, chairman of the Orangeburg county development commission, "It’s a bit of a marriage between what one orangeburg has been doing since it’s inception and what the the world health and AARP is trying to do with age friendly communities. It’s all about making a collaborative attempt to improve."

The 'One Orangeburg Initiative' group will be holding meetings once a quarter for updates and to allow the public to provide input on what they would like to see in Orangeburg.