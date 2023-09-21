Orangeburg airport honors longtime aviator

Orangeburg renames airport terminal in honor of former manager, Carroll Joye.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGEBURG, S.C. —

The City of Orangeburg has unveiled the new name for it's airport terminal.

The Carroll Joye Terminal is named in honor of Carroll Joye who played a major role in aviation for the community and was inducted into the South Carolina Aviation Association in 2003.

There is a plaque with Joye's name inside the terminal alongside his Aviation Association plaque.

He was in attendance at the naming and said, "I'm glad to see it like they got it and the little plaque inside," he continued saying, "I'm very humbled to see those things and I just don't believe that I deserve it."

Joye is a Bamberg native and served in the U.S. Air Force for twenty two years, retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant. After his service he managed the Orangeburg Municipal Airport where his work on the Aviation Memorial and Pilots' Walk led to the creation of the Orangeburg Pilot's Association.

He taught over 700 people how to fly a plane and issuing 1,500 licenses/ratings and logging some 16,500 hours of flight time according to the South Carolina Aviation Association page.

One of those students was his grandson, Caden Joye, who is currently working on getting his pilot license. Caden says he is happy to continue the family tradition.

"It means a lot. Just all the hard work he put in going on tours, Germany and Spain and then my father followed in his footsteps and then I'm following in airplane and pilot," said Caden.