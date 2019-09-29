ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A family is hoping someone can held them find an Orangeburg County man who went missing the day after Thanksgiving last year.

It was the last time anyone saw Hiram Johnson.



"It’s been way to long but not to long to give up because he’s my only son" said Lorraine Johnson, his mother.



She said it's like she's been in mourning since her son's disappearance. "It got to the point where I needed take a pill to go to sleep," she said. "I didn’t want to be here anymore but because I’m trusting in God I’m believing in God to bring him home and to bring him home safe."

That trusting process began back on November 23rd of 2018 when Hiram Johnson went missing after being last seen outside of his home on Hendrix Street in Branchville. A police report indicated that later that day Johnson’s phone was found at a nearby gas station.

Mysteriously, the family says just days after he went missing, they received a call from an unknown suspect asking for ransom. "They were asking for $25,000 but the funny thing was the crazy thing is they never called back again said Johnson.



But the family is not giving up hope as they joined together Saturday for a balloon toss and a walk to keep stepping by faith that one day Hiram will make his way home.



"It’s tough but if I just keep believing and if it’s not Gods will my prayer is God fix my heart to accept the things that I cannot change," his mom said..

News 19 has reached out to SLED who says the investigation is still ongoing. The family is offering a cash reward for anyone who can help lead them to Hiram.

If you or someone you know has any information your asked to call crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.



