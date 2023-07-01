Man charged with murder in deadly shooting north of Santee

Authorities said a man was died after being shot in Orangeburg County. The suspect is charged with murder.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Elloree man has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting outside the suspect's house earlier in the week.

A police report from the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened on Tuesday around 1 p.m. at an address on Hampshire Court north of Santee.

Deputies said they were initially called to the location for an aggravated assault but found a woman holding a shooting victim's head and applying pressure to what she said was a gunshot wound.

Investigators said another man was also at the location, later arrested and charged with murder. Warrants state that 63-year-old Hercules Felder shot the victim, identified as 27-year-old Deonne Johnson, in the head.

When deputies arrived, Felder put his hands up and said he had already secured his gun inside. He told deputies that he had told the suspect and others involved to stay off his property. Felder alleged that Johnson had started fighting with his wife during the dispute, so he got his gun and shot the man.

The victim's cousin told investigators they had gone to the location because Felder owed them money. She said that she stayed in the vehicle until her cousin came back to the car. The report states that someone blew the car horn several times, and Felder came outside.

The victim's cousin said that, during the dispute, Felder said he was getting his gun and came back out and shot Johnson, who made it back to the car and collapsed.