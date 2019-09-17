ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg food truck and craft beer festival is back for another year.

Join the downtown Orangeburg revitalization association (DORA) and New Country 105.3 The Cat on the Square in downtown Orangeburg for an afternoon of food trucks and craft beer.

The event will host a beer pong tournament, numerous trucks with a variety of cuisines and much more.

The festival will be held from 12-5 p.m. on Saturday September 21st. Guest should park at 1069 Broughton Street parking lot.

Tickets being purchased in advance are $5 (12 and under are free) and day of tickets are $8 (12 and under are free).

Tickets can be purchased at the downtown Orangeburg website.

DORA