South Carolina State University's engineering programs earn ABET accreditation

Industrial and civil engineering degrees at SC State University receive Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Two engineering programs at South Carolina State University are earning national accreditation.



The industrial and civil engineering programs are now recognized by the board for engineering and technology or ABET.



This accreditation allows South Carolina State University students to take the engineering licensure exams after graduation.



Dr. Musa Danjaji is the chairman for the Department of Engineering and says that the accreditation changes the outcome for students in the program.



"When they leave here no more industry will question their degree because they got the stamp of approval from ABET,” said Dr. Danjaji. “They are as good as any other student coming from any other university.”

Dr. Danjaji says that the program is able to compete with other universities in the country.



"It is good because we want to tell the whole world that if any other university can do it we can also do it. We also produce the best engineers that can serve this nation."



Emion Hemphill-Moore will be graduating in December with a degree in civil engineering and says this new status puts graduates in a better position for job placement.



"I feel like when you're accredited more companies will actually take you serious versus being non accredited,” said Hemphill-Moore. “Because they're not sure if you're physically ready to be working for their company".