NEWBERRY, S.C. — A storm swept through Newberry over the weekend causing major damage.

According to local officials, the storms impacted over 3000 homes causing residents to be displaced, knocked out power lines and closed streets due to uprooted trees.

Martha Prayow, the has been living in the house on Drayton street for nearly three years says the damage happened around 9 pm Saturday night and that her son was the only one home and wasn't hurt. She says she arrived home right after the the tree fell.

"I called everybody my family friends, everybody thought I was trapped in the house and I wasn’t but everyone came so fast. When everybody left I got so emotional afterwards I just sat in the car a long time and thought about it if my grandson was here what could’ve happened. But I feel better now that we have help" says Martha Prayow

The challenges haven't held the community back from coming together to help.

The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief is a group of about 15 that has arrived in Newberry to help.

"Our primary focus is to allow people to have access to their homes" says volunteer Chris Hutto. "Allow access to their driveways and get trees off their house. But the other primary is to draw people to the Lord and to let them know there are people that love them."