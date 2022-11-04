Sumter emergency services see uptick in calls, visits as renters struggle to pay

Sumter United Ministries said its seen an increase in calls for shelter, resources due to rental concerns.

SUMTER, S.C. — Cooking at a local nursing home is just one Sabrina McQuilla's jobs.

The other is being a mom to three boys.

In her down time, she thinks of how to provide for them best.

"A lot of times I can't even sleep because I'm trying to figure out how can I elevate to get out of my situation," McQuilla said.

She is living on reduced rent through the Sumter Housing Authority, but said it's still hard to get ahead.

"It's a lose-lose situation. So, when you're in subsidized housing, they think that they're helping," McQuilla said, "but I'm living from paycheck to paycheck and sometimes I have to make choices like, hey, am I going to cut my Duke Energy bill low because I don’t have it, you know? I’m trying to get my kids a jacket.”

According to a 2021 study by the S.C. Housing Authority, a basic two-bedroom apartment is not affordable in the majority of the state, roughly 24 percent of renters spend more than half of their income on rent, and one in every four renters have faced eviction.

"It's a lot for a single parent that's not having any help," McQuilla said. "So, I look toward like the Christian ministry and the different places that could help my kids."

Sumter United Ministries helped her with clothing for her boys, but Daphney Scarborough, with the ministry, said she's not the only one calling.

About 5 of the 20 people at their temporary shelter are there due to rental concerns, she said.

"That does not include the 5-10 calls that I get a day that have this issue because they've been pushed out of their homes due to the fact that they can't afford the rent," Scarborough said.

McQuilla said she'd like to see more educational opportunities made available on topics like finance, credit, and how to access a home.

"Educate us a little bit more," McQuilla said.

The S.C. Housing Authority offers rental assistance for those qualify through its SC Stay Plus Program. It also has resources to support homebuyers, including vouchers and loans.