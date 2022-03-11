Longtime Sumter city councilman, mayor pro-tem dies at 76

Thomas "Bubba" Lowery died on Wednesday, city officials confirmed.

SUMTER, S.C. — A longtime member of the Sumter City Council member has died, city officials confirmed to News19 on Thursday.

A city spokesperson said that Mayor Pro-Tem Thomas "Bubba" Lowery died on Wednesday. A longtime member of the council, Lowery had only recently decided not to run for re-election.

According to The Sumter Item, Lowery had served as the representative of Ward 1 for 20 years. The newspaper added that he died at age 76 at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital though the specific cause was not specified.

Meanwhile, as a community just begins to come to grips with the loss of a longtime public servant and representative, the race to fill his seat is already underway.