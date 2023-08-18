Sumter resident recognized for recruiting businesses to downtown area

Business owner Jay Davis has been given the "Master Merchant" inspiration award from Main Street South Carolina and the Municipal Association of South Carolina

SUMTER, S.C. — A local business owner in Sumter is getting recognized for his efforts to bring businesses to the city’s historic downtown. The city says it’s helping with revitalization, and now the state’s Municipal Association's Main Street South Carolina program has taken notice.

"There was a time probably early in my career where I didn't understand how important the character downtown is in selling the town," Jay Davis reflects.

However, through a career as the president and broker in charge of Coldwell Banker Commercial Cornerstone Realty, Davis says he’s learned that having a vibrant downtown can attract people to the area, which is why he’s focused on recruiting businesses to Sumter over the past two decades.

"We moved downtown to this building I think around ‘01. There really wasn't a lot going on down here back then. But now we're down here and it's really changed and it's been fun to be a part of it," Davis details. "I think we've probably sold about 45 buildings down here over the last five years. We've done probably equal to at least that many leases. We've redone about 15 buildings from, you know, from just stripping it totally down and it's just, it's become a hobby."

The hobby has earned him the “Master Merchant” Inspiration Award for his work bringing people like clothing store owner Stephanie Dowling downtown.

"It’s a really sweet energy down here," Dowling explains about the area.

Dowling moved her store, One Accord, into downtown Sumter in 2020, and she tells me having more businesses pop up around the area is helpful.

"Listen, I think that the more retailers we get down here, it'll benefit the whole, you know?" Dowling says. "So it's not just about one shop succeeding. It's about all of us succeeding as a whole and with more retailers coming in here, that's just going to benefit our city, our people and our businesses."

Long-time resident Norvell jackson has lived in Sumter for decades.

"I can tell you when downtown used to be cobblestone," Jackson remembers. "But now with all the development between all the businesses as well as eateries that have come to Sumter, downtown is a thriving place now."

A place that has become a spot to visit for people like Trey Matchett, who came from Florence to explore.

"It's a nice place here," Mattchet shares his impression of the city. "I definitely see myself coming again."

"When you bring visitors that brings money, money brings employment," Jackson adds. "So that's the great thing about improving the city."

That's exactly what Davis tells me he's thinking.

"If we want to attract the Continental Tires and the other industries that we’re working on, having a vibrant downtown's an important part of that. The other thing is that I think if we want to keep the young talent, if we want the folks that are graduating from high school and going off to college, if we want them to move back here, I think the brewery and having the restaurants and some of the energy we have downtown is really important to drawing that talent back here. And I think then that helps us grow industry," Davis explains. "And the more we can grow our basic employment, then the more things that people want we can get. You know, an upscale grocery store or big box retailer. We're working on all of those things because of the basic employment: the Continental Tires, the BDs, the Caterpillars."

That improvement is still continuing, Davis says.

"We really started seeing the change with the hotel and brewery. And so those have been huge. And for me, I'm sitting here thinking about the eight or 10 things I can't tell you about that are coming that are even going to be more, so it's just picking up momentum," Davis shares. "I see up and up."

Downling agrees.