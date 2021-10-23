Woman in custody, victim identifed in Friday morning Sumter shooting

Police said the suspect walked out of an apartment and identified herself as the shooter.

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a woman is in jail and another in custody following a Friday morning shooting in Sumter.

According to a statement released by the Sumter Police Department, officers responded to Wilmaranne Apartments at 237 Broad Street where the alleged shooter identified herself as 29-year-old Anissa Rena Robinson as she came out of an apartment there.

Another woman, 33-year-old Shameka Nathaniel of Lynchburg, was found inside the apartment and was wounded. While she was treated at the scene and then taken to Prisma Health Tuomey, she later died. Nathaniel's family has since been notified.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police believe the couple was visiting a resident at the complex when the two began arguing. They then began fighting before the suspect, Robinson, pulled out a gun and shot Nathaniel.

The investigation is still underway, but Robinson is already facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.