Convoy of near 200 trucks rumbles into Columbia for important cause

The ride took place Saturday to help raise awareness and money for the Special Olympics.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly 200 truckers gathered Saturday morning at the South Carolina Farmers Market for a good cause.

While helping to raise money for the Special Olympics, they also brought attention to the national concerns affecting the Midlands.

Families and Friends of those in the Special Olympics gathered, as hundreds of truck drivers blew their horns and took the Olympian athletes for a ride.

"Aww this is fantastic, Last year we had around 150 trucks, today we had over 192 trucks," said Barry Coats, the president and CEO of Special Olympics.

Coats added that events like this are essential to help provide opportunities for Olympians like Charlotte Lewis.

"The medals I'm wearing are from bocce ball from the summer games," Lewis said. "I just started in bocce ball. This year, I got second place in bocce ball and the gold medal is from the nationals and bowling in Vegas we did in March.

Lewis said she didn't think she was going to win the medal in nationals and was pleasantly surprised. She also had an important message for the truckers: "Thank You!"

Drivers like Scott Miller came out in their tractor trailers and hit the roads.

"I've been doing this for five years," he said.

He added that it was a great day - especially considering several bumps the trucking industry has been facing in recent months.

"Trucking has fell off a lot here recently, but we will pick back up this is typically our busy season," Miller said. "But it just seems like stuff is falling off right now and it's just kind of a scary feeling."

Slow businesses aren't the only impact they're feeling. The South Carolina Trucking Association said shortages and high gas prices, in recent months, have been adding pressure to the system. But Miller said Saturday was more important to him.

"I have a special needs son who does stand up paddle board," Miller said. "Stuff like this, you just see the smiles on their face."

As more truckers than last year came to support, Coats added that he is hopeful it will be a better year.