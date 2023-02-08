Two Kershaw County teachers welcome daughters to the profession in the same district

Two Kershaw County high school teachers are welcoming their daughters into the teaching profession, and they won't be far from home.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — As students are gear up to return to the classroom, this year marks an extra special beginning for four teachers in Kershaw County.

"I know growing up, there were a lot of teachers' kids, but not many wanted to be teachers," said new teacher Kaleigh Mullis. "So, it's exciting that I'm not the only one."

The phrase 'like mother, like daughter' rings true for Wendy and Kaleigh Mullis, as well as Angel and Renee Cooke.

Daughters Kaleigh and Angel are entering classrooms for their first full year of teaching. They both will be at elementary schools in the district.

But their mothers, Wendy and Renee, won't be far away. They'll be be working at high schools in the district.

"Just seeing how much she loves it really inspired me," said new teacher Angel Cooke.

"She always had students in and out of her room that she just impacted their lives so well, so I wanted to do that, too," Kaleigh Mullis said.

Both Angel and Kaleigh are now spending the final moments preparing their classroom alongside their moms during a time when teaching has become more challenging.

Nevertheless, it fills both mothers with pride to see their daughters eager to help educate the younger generation.

"It's hard to get people to come into the profession, and then they are leaving the profession, so for her to see all that's going on and all the negatives associated with teaching now and still wanting to do it, it's amazing," Reneè Cooke said.

It's exciting to see that she, in spite of knowing the obstacles and challenges, that she still wants to teach," Wendy Mullis added.