Camden school gives students head start with career photos

Kershaw County School Seniors get the chance to take their senior career photos

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Woolard Technology Center in Camden is helping its senior students get a head start on real life by providing them senior career photos.

The photos are for students headed into the workforce, a technical college or a university.

"We're creating that snapshot of them in their classroom or labs, celebrating the career they want to follow," said Teri Luther, learning coordinator for Kershaw County School District.

Most of the students have been there throughout their high school careers and are one step closer to preparing to start their careers.

RJ Hameen says he will be using the images for nostalgia. "They are memories good for people to look back on themselves and see where they were." said Hameen, who has been working hard toward his goal in mechatronics and is now preparing to enter the career field having been hired right out of high school.