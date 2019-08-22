LEXINGTON, S.C. — A student at Meadow Glen Middle School is no longer allowed on campus after sending what the district called "alarming texts" about another school.

The district revealed Thursday afternoon that a parent had called Lexington Police a day earlier after finding the texts on their child's cell phone. The district said the texts could be interpreted as a threat to the school.

The student the texts were about Lexington Middle School.

The district said Meadow Glen administrators contacted the student's parents, and told removed the student from the school. The student is not allowed on any Lexington School District One property.

The student has been recommended for expulsion.

The district encourages students and their parents to report any safety concerns to a school administrator, School Resource Officer, school counselor, teacher or other employee. The district also has a Tip Line (803-636-8317) which students, parents and others can use to report safety concerns anonymously. Users can access the Tip Line online, by telephone, by texting information or by emailing details of their concern to 1607@alert1.us.com.