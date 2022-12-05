Students tasered, arrested after cafeteria fight at Richland Northeast High

Officers say they used their tasers on the students and one of the deputies was assaulted.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say two students were tasered after a fight inside the cafeteria at Richland Northeast High School in Columbia.

According to officers, the two male students, who are related, got into a fight with other students Monday. Deputies say two school resource officers attempted to separate the pair but that they refused to comply with commands. Deputies also claim the two tried to break free from them and continued fighting.

At that point, officers say they used their tasers on the students. Both were then taken into custody.

Deputies say one of the teens assaulted one of the SROs and is now facing a charge of assaulting and officer. A deputy was injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment but has since been released.

Both students were booked on charges into the juvenile wing of the Richland County Detention Center.

Richland Northeast Principal Mark Sims sent a note home to parents about the incident. He reiterated some of the same basic points but did add a detail about a custodian who overheard the taser being deployed. According to Sims, the employee announced over the radio that he thought he heard a gunshot. Sims says that incorrect information was immediately corrected and that there was no weapon involved.