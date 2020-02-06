SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 64-year-old man is missing in Sumter County and deputies hope you can help.

Calvin Choice was reported missing on Sunday, May 31, and was reportedly last seen by his daughter at his residence on Valleybrook Road on Saturday, May 30.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, black shoes and a t-shirt.

Mr. Choice drives a gold 2011 Buick Lecrosse, SC tag RDD194.

Anyone who sees Mr. Choice or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.