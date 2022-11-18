A Sumter student provided immediate medical attention to a teacher in need. She learned the skills she used in class.

Saravia Wright is studying Health Science at the Sumter Career and Technology Center. She put her classroom skills to use and provided medical assistance.

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter high school student jumped into action to deliver medical aid to a woman in need. 11th grader Saravia Wright is a health science student at Sumter Career and Technology Center.

"When it was time to do it, everything just came to me at one time," Wright explained. "It was all like a rush at one time."

When she saw Lakewood Career Specialist Gayle Jennings, Wright tells me she knew something didn't seem right.

"I was a little scared, but the young lady seemed like she knew what she was doing, so I was impressed about her," Jennings remembered. "She stepped right in. She seemed like she was a pro at it."

The levels came back "exceedingly high," according to Wright.

"She was just saying 'she’ll be okay, she’ll be okay," Wright recalled. "But with the way that it was and how high, I knew that she wasn’t going to be okay."

That’s when Wright knew it was time to call an ambulance.

"You could tell that the young lady really paid attention in class," Jennings said. "She knew what to do, she wasn’t afraid, she didn’t get nervous. She held her cool. She was just awesome. Amazing."

As a result, Jennings got the medical assistance she needed at the hospital and wright’s teacher is left beaming with pride.

"I was very proud," Browning boasted. "Saravia has lots of compassion as you need as a healthcare worker."

Wright says this experience has confirmed what she had suspected: she plans to pursue a career in nursing.

"After that experience, I would say that definitely put the brick and stone of this is what I’m gonna do," Wright explained. "After seeing what happened, like, yeah this is some serious stuff. It’s getting real."

Having this experience was overwhelming, but rewarding, Wright tells me.

"It’s probably everything I would dream of in the end of this," she said, emotional.