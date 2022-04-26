Support available for rent, utility assistance in Orangeburg

Support staff will be available at the Orangeburg County Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The SC Stay Plus program is back offering rental and utility assistance to people who struggled financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Assistance is available to those who are 12 months behind on rent and utilities dating back to March 2020. It also offers up to three additional months of future rental assistance.

“The program is important mostly because it helps residents stay safely in their homes, but also because it keeps our landlords whole and keeps them able to provide the important service that they do," said SC Housing chief communications officer Chris Winston.

Do you need help filling out an online application for SC Stay Plus rent and utility assistance? This video makes the process easy to understand. #SCStayPlus https://youtu.be/QLWxZZUXHMg Posted by SC State Housing on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

The program serves 39 counties statewide and is funded by the U.S. Department of Treasury. This week there is in-person support available for those who live in Orangeburg County.

There will be support staff available to walk people through the application process.

“It could be someone who may not have good internet access where they live or where they work and they want somebody to be able to help them upload their documents and information," said Winston.

If you’re in need of assistance with rent, utilities, and other housing expenses and you’re in the Orangeburg area, SC... Posted by OCL on Monday, April 25, 2022

In order to qualify, people will need to show identification and documentation showing their income although this documentation is not always required.

“A lot of people, especially in the rural counties of South Carolina meet our income threshold. So rather than having folks struggle with maybe documenting their income or if they have any challenges doing so that is something they can self-attest to," said Winston.

